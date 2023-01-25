Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.9%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 101,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 515,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after buying an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

