Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.56

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.56 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 155441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

