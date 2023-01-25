Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $367.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $11.01 or 0.00048696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018609 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,074 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,107,031.02101074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.09044957 USD and is down -8.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $597,026,367.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

