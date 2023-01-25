Axos Financial (AX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Axos Financial by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

