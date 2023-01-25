AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Down 0.3%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.56. 10,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Further Reading

