Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $190.62 million and $3.09 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.01341695 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006495 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015707 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00036108 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.84 or 0.01634349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,163,045.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

