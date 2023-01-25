Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 3.2%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 9,864,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,702,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,835 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

