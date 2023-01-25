Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0881 per share by the bank on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 2.6 %

BSBR opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.