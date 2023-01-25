Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Bancorp has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.25-$2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.20-$3.20 EPS.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 200,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Stories

