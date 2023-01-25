Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 75,782 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 211.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,782 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Snap by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,667 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,872,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Snap Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

SNAP opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

