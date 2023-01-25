Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.18 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 369.05 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.