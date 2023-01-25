Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $258.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $266.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

