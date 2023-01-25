Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.29 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $149.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $261.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

