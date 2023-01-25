Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

