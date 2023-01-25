Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 15,171 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Match Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.