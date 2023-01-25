Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 224 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

