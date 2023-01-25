Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,658 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

NYSE MSCI opened at $519.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

