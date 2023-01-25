Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 880 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

