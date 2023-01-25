Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $315.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.65.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

