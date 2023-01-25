Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 18.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 107,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,300.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 320,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 297,439 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

