Bank of America Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to “Buy”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $137.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOF. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

