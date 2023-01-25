Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.63. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 32,999 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:BACHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.71 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

