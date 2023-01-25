Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.