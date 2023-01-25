Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.37

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 102586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

