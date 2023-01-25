Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,949 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,152,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,605,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 212,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,201. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

