Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

