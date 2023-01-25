Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.75. The company had a trading volume of 39,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,512. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.