Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

