Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 349 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,240. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

