Beta Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $58.46 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $58.46 million and $6.49 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00401870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.83 or 0.28209540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00592709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.