Biconomy Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $163.58 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,984,219 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

