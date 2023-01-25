Bill.com (BILL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $150.00.

Bill.com Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.60. 1,578,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

