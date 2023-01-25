Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.45

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 397830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

