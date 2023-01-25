BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $152.72 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $152.72 million and approximately $47.38 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $22,601.62 or 1.00022261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00214917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,132.90322463 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,180,215.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

