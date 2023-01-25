Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.99 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004345 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $160,485.49 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00398512 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.93 or 0.27972639 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00600107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,971,752.98068485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.008895 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,337,754.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

