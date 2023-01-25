Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.12 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $208.12 million and $189,734.49 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00055338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00567149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177288 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.79783795 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $301,198.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

