BitShares (BTS) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $30.40 million and $1.87 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,802,628 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

