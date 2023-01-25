Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

