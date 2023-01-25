BlueArk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $751,195.41 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $751,195.41 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00569936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00175830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00056141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00111481 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $782,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

