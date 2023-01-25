BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 2nd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.10. 128,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,995. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$17.77 and a one year high of C$22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.40.

