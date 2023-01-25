BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 2nd

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$11.83 and a one year high of C$12.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.