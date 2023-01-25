BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZPW stock remained flat at C$14.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.90.

