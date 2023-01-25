BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.