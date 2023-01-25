BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,996 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 761,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.