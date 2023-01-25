Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $220.47 million and $8.11 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00005630 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,928,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,928,783.93236953 with 164,303,599.47686958 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.34588473 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $6,393,980.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

