Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 897,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

