Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
BXP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 897,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
