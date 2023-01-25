Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. 897,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after buying an additional 125,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Earnings History for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

