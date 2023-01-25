Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boxed by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOXD opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Boxed has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter.

BOXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

