Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $1.02

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004548 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $82.18 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.