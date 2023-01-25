Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($107.61) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.46% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($106.52) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($78.80) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNR stock traded up €0.42 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.06 ($73.98). The company had a trading volume of 242,110 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.98. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.14).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

