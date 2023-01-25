Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $96.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

